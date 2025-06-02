FAMU President-Elect Marva Johnson set to receive $650,000 salary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Marva Johnson awaits final confirmation to be Florida A&M's 13th president, we're learning more about the terms of her contract.

Here's a breakdown of what's in the contract and what comes next.

If confirmed, the contract shows that Marva Johnson's first official day as president is set for August 1.

It's a five-year contract with a base salary of $650,000, increasing by 3% each year.

That's $100,000 less than what Johnson requested in her application.

It's also more than Dr. Beard or Dr. Larry Robinson earned in their time at FAMU.

Johnson will also be eligible for performance bonuses of up to $86,000 each year starting in 2026.

According to a presidential compensation study done by outside search firm Myers McRae, the total compensation package is higher than comparable public universities like Florida Gulf Coast, North Florida, and West Florida.

Now there is still one step left in this contract process.

FAMU trustees will meet virtually on Friday to vote on approval.

The next step in this overall process will be Johnson's approval by the Board of Governors on June 18.

