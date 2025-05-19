FAMU Interim President Beard calls for "smooth transition" following Friday's vote for Marva Johnson

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FAMU Interim President Timothy Beard calls for "smooth transition" following Friday's vote for President-elect Marva Johnson.The Board of Trustees voted Johnson as President-elect in an 8-4 vote. Following the news,many community members and alumni reacted to the board's decision.

In a letter to the school and community, Interim President Beard says in part,

Last week, the Florida A&M University Board of Trustees selected Marva Johnson, J.D., to serve as the 13th president of our beloved institution. I, along with our Florida A&M University Senior Leadership Team, congratulate, express, and offer our commitment and support to Ms. Johnson to ensure a smooth transition of presidential leadership. The Florida Board of Governors is scheduled to confirm her appointment next month, at which point we will communicate the transition timeline.



I want to sincerely thank each of you — students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community stakeholders — for your participation in the presidential search process. Your passion, presence, and candor throughout the campus visits were heartfelt and greatly appreciated. It is abundantly clear that the Rattler Nation cares deeply about FAMU’s future.







Johnson must be approved by the Board of Governors on June 18th.

To read President Beard's full statement, clickhere.

