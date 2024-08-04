LIVE UPDATES: How Tropical Storm Debby is impacting neighborhoods in Florida's Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to become a hurricane Monday. Neighbors in the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia are working to stay safe before, during and after the storm.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES:



Follow live updates on the situation in the blog below. We'll be updating it throughout the duration of the storm.

AUG 4. 10 A.M.

Our Capitol Reporter, Forrest Saunders, is at the Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. He filed this report Sunday morning:

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida leaders update state on Tropical Storm Debby prep

AUG. 4 11 A.M.

A Tornado Watch in effect for eastern Big Bend and South Georgia until 8pm EDT.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather

AUG. 4 9:45 A.M.

Leaders in the City of Tallahassee and Leon County held a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Debby Sunday morning. Watch that video below.

Tallahassee and Leon County leaders update neighbors on Tropical Storm Debby prep

Tropical Storm Debby is strengthening quickly and is expected to be a hurricane at landfall. Tallahassee is under a Flood Watch. Local impacts are forecast to occur overnight tonight and into Monday bringing heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Crews are ready to respond, and residents are encouraged to finalize preparations now. Get information including sandbag locations at https://bit.ly/3LWuDDK

AUG. 4 9:30 A.M.

The American Red Cross has a National Incident Command Team in place in Tallahassee as well several hundred volunteers from across the country to support this disaster relief. Our local staff and volunteers stood up Friday, making sure all of the preparedness plans are in place and activated.

AUG. 4 8:00 A.M.

Neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, is in Keaton Beach where storm surge is predicted to surpass six feet Monday. Watch her Instagram Reel on the situation below.

AUG. 4 7:30 A.M.

Governor Ron DeSantis gives an update on state storm prep in Florida. Watch his news conference from Sunday morning embedded below.

AUG. 4 6:00 A.M.

Saturday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Debby beginning on August 1, 2024, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Public Assistance (Category B) emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding for the counties of Alachua, Baker, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Wakulla.

Public Assistance (Category B) emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding for the counties of Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, DeSoto, Escambia, Flagler, Gadsden, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Polk, Santa Rosa, Seminole, St. Johns, Volusia, Walton, and Washington.

Mr. John E. Brogan of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.