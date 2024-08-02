LIVE UPDATES: Big Bend neighborhoods opening sandbag locations ahead of potential tropical system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Emergency managers in neighborhoods across the Big Bend are opening sandbag locations ahead of a potential tropical system. That system could bring two to eight inches of rain to parts of the Big Bend. Watch First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland's update on the storm forecast in the video below.

Development chances jump again overnight

GADSDEN COUNTY:

Thursday, the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. The Gadsden County Department of Emergency Management and the Gadsden County Department of Public Works have made sandbag operations available for residents from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sandbags will be available Friday to the public at the following locations:



Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road

Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road

Sandbags are limited to 15 bags per household. Citizens need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves. Locations will not be staffed, but crews will monitor and provide additional sand and bags as needed. The site will be open until the storm threat has passed and it is determined there is no longer a need.

Residents requiring more information or assistance should call Gadsden County Emergency Management at (850) 875-8833 or (850) 627-0899. Additionally, residents can sign up for emergency text alerts at Text AlertGadsden to 888777 for accurate and up-to-date weather and emergency alerts.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY:

Sandbags will be available for Lafayette County residents starting at 9:00 am on Friday August 2nd. They are located behind the Mayo Community Center. It is a self fill station. 25 bags per household. Gates will close at 6:00 pm. They will reopen same times Saturday and Sunday. If you cannot make these times please contact 386-294-1301. 138 SW Community Circle Mayo, FL.

TALLAHASSEE:

To assist citizens in flood-prone areas, the City will open three sandbag locations by 2 p.m. today, Friday, Aug. 2. Sandbag sites are available at the Jack McLean Community Center (700 Paul Russell Road), Mike Blankenship Skate Park, (2909 Jackson Bluff Road) and the Northwood parcel (1940 N. Monroe Street, near El Jalisco).

Sandbags are limited to 25 bags per household. Sites are self-service, so citizens need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves. Locations will be staffed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to replenish sand and bags as needed. The site will be open until the storm threat has passed and it is determined there is no longer a need.

For information on Leon County sandbag operations, visit www.LeonCountyFL.gov/ei/ [leoncountyfl.gov].

WAKULLA COUNTY:

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office will have sandbags available Friday beginning at 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm and again Saturday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Limit 10 per vehicle.