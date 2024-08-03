LIVE UPDATES: Schools, government offices closing ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — School districts and government offices are announcing closures ahead of Tropical Storm Debby. We'll be updating this list as new closings are announced. Check back for updates.

FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY:

Florida A&M University (FAMU) announced that the Tallahassee campus operations will be closed from noon Sunday, August 4 through Monday, August 5, as Tropical Storm Debby makes its way toward Florida. FAMU Developmental Research School (DRS), the Educational Research Center for Child Development (ERCCD), the Viticulture Center, and the Quincy will all be closed on Monday.

The campus Food Pantry will be open until noon Sunday to facilitate students.

In anticipation of the high winds and heavy rainfall expected with Tropical Storm Debby, the FAMU Central Florida Pharmacy Practice Center (Tampa) and the Northeast Florida Pharmacy Center (Jacksonville) offices will be closed on Monday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) will also be closed on Monday.

The FAMU College of Law, the Peaden Education Campus and the South Florida Pharmacy Practice Center will remain open.

The College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health instructs learners on experiential rotations in all geographic locations, including Tallahassee, to contact their preceptors immediately for guidance.

A decision on the re-opening of the main campus and satellite locations will be made depending on the impact of the inclement weather.

In anticipation of adverse weather conditions, steps have been taken to secure construction sites on campus as well as golf carts and other vulnerable equipment.

Students, faculty and staff should continue to adhere to local advisories and check FAMU Alert for updates.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY:

Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus will close on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, due to Tropical Storm Debby that will begin affecting the area Sunday night. Florida State University Schools (FSUS) and The Marine Lab at Turkey Point will also be closed Monday, August 5, 2024.

The closure begins at 12:00 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 4, and will run until 11 p.m. ET, Monday, Aug. 5. The university expects to resume normal business operations on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Visit alerts.fsu.edu/ for official FSU updates.

GADSDEN COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Gadsden County School District will be closed on Monday, August 5 due to the Storm Watch status of the County and surrounding areas.

Emergency Shelters will be available at Gadsden County High School and West Gadsden Middle School for County residents who are severely impacted by the tropical storm.

JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS:

After meeting with the Jefferson County Emergency Management and the Florida Division of Emergency Management regarding the severe weather coming to our area, Superintendent Tricquet has made the decision to close all Jefferson County Schools Sites on Monday, August 5, 2024. After the storm passes through and we are able to assess possible damage to our sites we will give an update.

LEON COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Due to Tropical Storm Debby, Leon County Schools will be closed on Monday, August 5th, 2024. For any athletic practices planned on Monday afternoon, the district will communicate with athletic directors mid-morning on Monday with a final decision on whether to move forward.

WAKULLA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS:

Due to the potential for inclement weather, all Wakulla County BOCC Offices will be closed the morning of Monday, August 5, 2024. Offices will reopen at 12 p.m. the same day.

Please note that this closure is weather contingent and may be updated as conditions are evaluated. Stay safe and stay tuned for further updates.

WAKULLA COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Wakulla County Schools will be closed Monday August 5th.

In consultation with local Emergency Management following the 5pm Saturday update, all Wakulla County School sites will be closed on Monday August 5th due to the expected arrival of TS Debby. Current projections have the storm intensifying to a hurricane at landfall potentially here in Wakulla County.

At this time faculty and staff should anticipate returning to work on Tuesday August 6th, unless damage would necessitate the need for additional closures.

An update will be provided once the storm passes, and we are able to do an assessment of all buildings.

Please continue to monitor official storm information updates, stay informed of the current weather warnings, and most of all be safe.

