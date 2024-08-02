Tropical area under observation becomes Potential Tropical Cyclone Four

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The area under investigation that is moving across the Greater Antilles is now designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.

We now have a better understanding of where this storm is expected to form and how development and path will continue through its cycle in the Gulf of Mexico.

The system still sits off the southern coast of Florida over the Greater Antilles and eastern Cuba, but as it moves into open water and low shear (upper level wind) the storm is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm until it makes landfall somewhere between the Big Bend and South Florida.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect for South Florida through the weekend.

Remember this is not the final path this storm will take. It is a guideline of where the storm will be tracking over the next few days. The cone is subject to move as the storm develops.

This system will be named Debby once formation occurs.

