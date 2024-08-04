Watch Now
Tornado Watch in effect for eastern Big Bend and South Georgia until 8pm EDT

ABC 27 First To Know Weather
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for Leon, Wakulla, Grady, Thomas, Jefferson, Brooks, Madison, Taylor, Lowndes, Echols, Hamilton, Suwannee, and Lafayette counties until 8pm EDT Sunday evening.

As the outer bands of Debby start to move through the region, brief tornado spin-ups are possible. Tornado spin-ups in tropical systems are typical weak and brief but wrapped in rain, and move very quickly. This means it is hard to spot them, and if a tornado warning is issued, you should shelter in the lowest level of your home away from windows.

Stay updated with ABC 27 First To Know Weather as Debby impacts our region.

