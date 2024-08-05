Watch Now
Debby causing power outages in Big Bend and South Georgia; how you can stay safe

If you plan to use a portable generator for your home, be careful
Generators can keep the power to your home or business on during a storm, but there are steps you need to take to avoid dangerous exhaust fumes.
MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Debby's outer rain bands have gusty winds that have led to power outages in the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. Portable generators can help keep the lights on, but there are steps you should take to avoid dangerous fumes and stay safe. Watch neighborhood Ashley Engle report on proper generator use in the video above.

See where power outages are affecting neighborhoods in North Florida and South Georgia in the links below:

Debby is expected to move through the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday and Tuesday. Get the latest forecast updates here.

