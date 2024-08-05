Hurricane Debby makes landfall as Category 1 storm in Florida

Hurricane Debby has made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Florida.

With wind gusts at 80 miles per hour, Debby hit near the northern Florida community of Steinhatchee.

Catastrophic flooding is expected across the Southeast from Florida’s Big Bend, to Savannah, Georgia, to Charleston, South Carolina. Residents are bracing for as much as 30 inches of rain and a life-threatening storm surge.

Seven Florida counties are under mandatory evacuation orders. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp have both issued states of emergency.

Dangerous storm surge and wind impacts are expected from Northeastern Florida to North Carolina through the middle of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

