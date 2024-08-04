LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Debby makes landfall near Steinhatchee as a Category 1 storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Monday morning. ABC 27 is committed to bringing you need-to-know updates in your neighborhood throughout the storm.

Watch live coverage in the video player below.

Tracking Hurricane Debby's path through the Big Bend and South Georgia

COMMUNITY RESOURCES:



Follow live updates on the situation in the blog below. We'll be updating it throughout the duration of the storm.

AUG 5 7:30 A.M.

Neighborhood reporter Alberto Camargo is seeing storm damage in Live Oak. A metal canopy overturned at Lowe's on US-129.

Hurricane Debby causes damage in Live Oak, Florida

AUG 5 7 A.M.

Hurricane Debby has made landfall near Steinhatchee as a Category 1 storm.

Hurricane Debby makes landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida

AUG 5 6:30 A.M.

Conditions are rapidly deteriorating in Perry. Neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne provides an update in the video player below.

Hurricane Debby: Rain and wind picks up in Perry, FL

Stay sheltered and off the roads as Hurricane Debby moves through the area. Not only does this keep you and your family safe, it also allows first responders to do their jobs more efficiently.

AUG 5 6:15 A.M.

Additional Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for Madison, Lowndes, and Brooks County. Keep track of up-to-date weather alerts here.

Watch an update on conditions in Taylor County from neighborhood reporter Maya Sargent in the player below.

Hurricane Debby: Taylor County, Florida 6 a.m. update

AUG 5. 5:45 A.M.

Winds are picking up along the coast as intense rain sweeps through the area. Prioritize your and your family's safety as Hurricane Debby moves through our neighborhoods.

Hurricane Debby is expected to make landfall after sunrise. Debby is moving north-northeast at 10 miles per hour and is expected to continue to slow down.

AUG. 5 3:30 A.M.

The National Weather Service reported the following wind gusts Monday morning:



St. Marks Lighthouse: 48 mph

Tallahassee International Airport: 39 mph

Perry-Foley Airport: 40 mph

Panacea: 40 mph

Alligator Point: 50 mph

AUG. 5 2:15 A.M.

Hurricane Debby's outer bands are moving into Perry. Strong winds could be seen swaying power lines, pushing trees and twisting signs early Monday morning. See video of the rain and wind below:

Hurricane Debby's outer bands arrive in Perry, Florida

AUG. 5 1:55 A.M.

A tree has fallen across the MM 192 exit ramp on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County. FL 511 reports it's the exit to US-90 in Midway. The ramp is closed while a crew works to remove the tree. See video of the scene below.

Hurricane Debby knocks tree down, blocks traffic at MM 192 in Gadsden County

AUG. 5 12:45 A.M.

Lowndes County Emergency Management has officially activated the Emergency Operations Center. Responders from across the community, representing local governments, state agencies, utilities, healthcare and more will monitor conditions and initiate response as needed.

AUG. 4 11:45 P.M.

Coast Guard aircrews rescued two adrift boaters, Sunday, after their 34-foot sailing vessel lost its sail 73 miles off Boca Grande, Florida. No injuries were reported. Watch video of the rescue below.

Coast Guard aircrews rescued two adrift boaters during Tropical Storm Debby

AUG. 4 11 P.M.

Debby is now a hurricane. Neighborhood reporter, Kenya Cardonne, checked in on Steinhatchee neighbors. They're preparing for their second hurricane in less than a year. Watch the report below.

Steinhatchee prepares for Hurricane Debby

AUG. 4 10:00 P.M.

Kenzie Krueger is in the Panacea neighborhood where wind and waves are picking up. She checked with neighbors and businesses preparing for Tropical Storm Debby. Watch her report from the low-lying community in the video below.

Tropical Storm Debby bands rock Wakulla County

AUG 4. 7:30 P.M.

The first outer band from Tropical Storm Debby appears to have snapped a tree in Northern Tallahassee.

Wright Dobbs The first outer band from Debby took down a pine tree in northern Tallahassee

AUG 4. 7:00 P.M.

Due to expected impacts from Debby, StarMetro’s Monday service for both Dial-a-Ride and Fixed Routes will be suspended until conditions are safe for travel. Updates will be posted at Talgov.com.

AUG 4. 6:45 P.M.

Garrett Harvey recorded the first band of Tropical Storm Debby rolling over downtown Tallahassee and Florida State University. Watch that video below. Turn up the volume to hear the wind. Nearby at the Tallahassee International Airport, a wind gust of 44 mph was recorded around the same time.

Tropical Storm Debby's outer bands reach Tallahassee and FSU

AUG 4. 6 P.M.

Brittany Merrill said an outer band of Tropical Storm Debby brought a tree down in the Crawfordville neighborhood.

Brittany Merrill An outer band of Tropical Storm Debby brought down a tree in Crawfordville

AUG 4. 5:45 P.M.

Neighborhood reporter, Kenzie Krueger, is in Panacea where the wind and waves are picking up ahead of Tropical Storm Debby. Watch her Instagram reel on the situation below.

AUG. 4 5:30 P.M.

Neighborhood reporter, Alberto Camargo, is in Branford ahead of Tropical Storm Debby. The storm is expected to bring very heavy rain and flooding to this area. Watch Alberto's update on Instagram embedded below.

AUG. 4 5:15 P.M.

Shelters in Gadsden County are opening ahead of Tropical Storm Debby. Havana Neighborhood Reporter, Ashley Engle, is checking with neighbors as they prepare to stay safe during the storm.

Gadsden County opens shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

AUG. 4 5:00 P.M.

Leaders in Georgia are updating neighbors of the dangers expected with Tropical Storm Debby. Watch their news conference in the video embedded below.

AUG. 4 4:40 P.M.

ABC 27 Capital Reporter, Forrest Saunders, had a one-on-one interview with Governor Ron DeSantis about Tropical Storm Debby and the state's response. Watch that video below.

ABC 27's Forrest Saunders talks one-on-one with Gov. Ron DeSantis about Tropical Storm Debby danger

AUG. 4 4:30 P.M.

The first outer band of Tropical Storm Debby is moving over Taylor County. Neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, is in Keaton Beach. She sent back an update. Watch the video embedded below from our Twitter page.

The first outer band of Tropical Storm Debby is moving over Keaton Beach. Neighborhood reporter, @maya_sargent is there with this update. pic.twitter.com/0jOG7GU7RX — ABC 27 (@abc27) August 4, 2024

AUG. 4 3:50 P.M.

The City of Thomasville is monitoring Tropical Storm Debby and encourages the community to make preparations in anticipation of severe weather in our area. Heavy rain is expected to hit the Thomas County area by mid-afternoon Sunday, and Thomas County is currently under a tropical storm warning. Forecasts indicate Debby will develop into a hurricane once it makes landfall sometime Monday.

City of Thomasville utility customers can report a loss of utility services by calling 229-227-5499 or by registering for the Tville TextAlert system. Registration information can be found here: https://thomasville.org/report-a-utility-outage

AUG. 4 3:45 P.M.

Governor Ron DeSantis updated the state on storm prep from Tallahassee. Watch that video below:

AUG. 4 2:20 P.M.

The U.S. Forest Service is closely monitoring this weather activity and preparing accordingly. Please note the following temporary closures and safety precautions for each National Forest in Florida:

APALACHICOLA NATIONAL FOREST (Apalachicola and Wakulla Districts):

• Effective Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. – ALL Apalachicola National Forest offices, recreation sites (including day-use areas, trails, overnight campgrounds), and concession services will be temporarily closed to the public (until further notice).

• Effective Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. – All Apalachicola National Forest water recreation activities, potable water resources, and electrical power resources are closed to the public (until further notice).

OSCEOLA NATIONAL FOREST (Osceola District):

• Effective Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. – ALL Osceola National Forest district offices, recreation sites (including day-use areas and overnight campgrounds), and concession services will be temporarily closed to the public (until further notice).

• Effective Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. – All Osceola National Forest water recreation activities, potable water resources, and electrical power resources are closed to the public (until further notice).

OCALA NATIONAL FOREST (Seminole and Lake George Districts):

• No changes to Ocala National Forest recreation operation hours and visitor services at this time (subject to change pending tropical weather impacts and safety concerns).

AUG. 4 2:15 P.M.

Lowndes County is encouraging all citizens to stay off of the roadways during the time of tropical storm-force winds. Consider the projected arrival time of severe weather and make plans in advance to avoid travel. If at all possible, please remain in place until Debby has moved out of the area. Do not under any circumstances drive across flooded roads, streets, or bridges.

AUG. 4 2:00 P.M.

Water levels are beginning to rise at Keaton Beach ahead of Tropical Storm Debby. Neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, is there tracking the conditions. She filed the Instagram Reel embedded below.

AUG. 4 1:00 P.M.

Though the center of Tropical Storm Debby is well off shore, the massive wind field is sending storm surge into the streets of Fort Myers Beach in Southwest Florida. Mahmoud Bennett filed the report below while riding through the streets of Fort Myers Beach.

Tropical Storm Debby storm surge floods Fort Myers Beach

AUG 4. 10 A.M.

Our Capitol Reporter, Forrest Saunders, is at the Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. He filed this report Sunday morning:

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida leaders update state on Tropical Storm Debby prep

AUG. 4 11 A.M.

A Tornado Watch in effect for eastern Big Bend and South Georgia until 8pm EDT.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather Tornado Watch

AUG. 4 9:45 A.M.

Leaders in the City of Tallahassee and Leon County held a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Debby Sunday morning. Watch that video below.

Tallahassee and Leon County leaders update neighbors on Tropical Storm Debby prep

Tropical Storm Debby is strengthening quickly and is expected to be a hurricane at landfall. Tallahassee is under a Flood Watch. Local impacts are forecast to occur overnight tonight and into Monday bringing heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Crews are ready to respond, and residents are encouraged to finalize preparations now. Get information including sandbag locations at https://bit.ly/3LWuDDK

AUG. 4 9:30 A.M.

The American Red Cross has a National Incident Command Team in place in Tallahassee as well several hundred volunteers from across the country to support this disaster relief. Our local staff and volunteers stood up Friday, making sure all of the preparedness plans are in place and activated.

AUG. 4 8:00 A.M.

Neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, is in Keaton Beach where storm surge is predicted to surpass six feet Monday. Watch her Instagram Reel on the situation below.

AUG. 4 7:30 A.M.

Governor Ron DeSantis gives an update on state storm prep in Florida. Watch his news conference from Sunday morning embedded below.

AUG. 4 6:00 A.M.

Saturday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Debby beginning on August 1, 2024, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Public Assistance (Category B) emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding for the counties of Alachua, Baker, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Wakulla.

Public Assistance (Category B) emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding for the counties of Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, DeSoto, Escambia, Flagler, Gadsden, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Polk, Santa Rosa, Seminole, St. Johns, Volusia, Walton, and Washington.

Mr. John E. Brogan of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.