First To Know Weather - Midweek Clouds Lead To Late Week Sun (10-28-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A cooler but comfortable start to our day today.

Clouds will dominate the skies from sunup to sundown, keeping our afternoon highs on the cooler side. Temperatures will settle into the low 70s and upper 60s by the time we head home from work.

We have one more front to get through on Wednesday, and then fall temperatures will settle in for a bit. Luckily, this next front will not be as intense as yesterday’s. Only a few showers and a steady breeze are expected. Gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour. Once the front passes, our morning lows will drop back into the 40s, and highs will stay in the 60s.

