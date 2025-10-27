FIND HELP NEAR YOU: A list of food pantries and distributions in our area

SNAP and WIC benefits are scheduled to run out if Congress cannot pass a funding plan to end the government shutdown by November 1. Food pantries, food banks, and food distributions have been working to fill the gap and keep neighbors fed.

Almost 3 million Floridians rely on SNAP benefits. The average amount given to households is $332 per month, according to USDA.

Georgia DHS says, "At this time, SNAP recipients can use existing funds on their EBT cards, but based on current USDA guidance, cards will not work beginning November 1, 2025. Recipients should plan ahead now and shop for needed items."

If the benefits run out, families could face immediate food insecurity. New applications for SNAP may be delayed or suspended in some places, meaning eligible families could lose access to food assistance when they need it most. And new work‑and‑eligibility rules mean some adults without dependents will have to work or volunteer at least 80 hours a month to keep their benefits.

On Saturday, November 1st, WTXL ABC 27 and the Second Harvest of the Big Bend will be teaming up for an emergency food distribution to feed 1,000 families. It will be at Governors Square Mall in the Sears' parking lot beginning at 7:00 a.m.

If you know of any pantries or food distributions happening in our area that are not on this list, please email them to allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com

***Some of the information below was provided by viewers and social media. This list will be updated as more pantries & distribution information are released.

BIG BEND

Leon County:

Tabernacle of Praise (Tue/Fri except 1st Friday, 4:00-6:00 p.m.): 170 Geddie Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Fernwood Baptist Church (Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 p.m.): 1324 Fernwood Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Tallahassee Spanish SDA Church (Wednesdays & Fridays, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.): 4823 N. Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Lake Jackson UMC (3rd Saturdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m.): 4423 N. Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Catholic Charities (Tuesday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.): 1380 Blountstown Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32304

ALARM Mission Possible Enrichment Center (4th Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.): 2532 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Elder Care Services (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., seniors only): 2518 W. Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304

CESC/Kearney Center (Daily, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m., 6:00-7:00 p.m.): 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304

A New Day Initiative (2nd Saturdays, 8:00-9:00 a.m.): 1317 High Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Good Samaritan Network (Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): 2706 North Monroe St. Tallahassee, FL 32303

Tallahassee Housing Authority/Springfield (Thursdays, 12:00-4:00 p.m.): 1702 Joe Louis St. Tallahassee, FL 32304

Anderson Chapel AME Church (3rd Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.): 1307 Harlem St. Tallahassee, FL 32304

Salvation Army (Mondays and Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.): 2410 Allen Rd. Tallahassee, FL 32302

Palmer Munroe Teen Center (Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.): 1900 Jackson Bluff Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Tallahassee Housing Authority/Grady Road (Tuesdays, 12:00-4:00 p.m., 1st Fridays, 10:00-11:00 a.m.): 2940 Grady Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312

Philadelphia Foundation for Community Change (2nd Saturdays, 9:00-11:00 a.m.): 840 Dunn St., Tallahassee, FL 32304

Little Sunshine Pantries (Call for Delivery 850-270-8240): 631 W. 8th Ave, Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Urban League (Mondays and Fridays, 9:00-10:00 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:00-8:00 a.m.): 923 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Good News Outreach (Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.): 606 W 4th Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Manna on Meridian (Sundays, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Saturdays, 8:00-9:30 a.m.): 2200 North Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Frenchtown Neighborhood Improvement Association (Fridays, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.): 524 N MLK Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32301

Grace Mission Episcopal Church (Sundays, 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.): 303 W Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Bond Community Health Center (Monday-Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. and 2:00-4:00 p.m.) 1720 S Gadsden St. Tallahassee, FL 32301

FAMU Student Health (Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 1735 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee, FL 32307

Walker Ford Community Center (Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) 2301 Pasco Street, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Greater Love COGIC (3rd & 4th Saturdays, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 524 East Orange Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32301

ECHO (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 548 E Bradford Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Jacob Chapel Baptist Church (Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 3:00-6:30 p.m.) 2333 Lake Bradford Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Maranatha S.D.A Church (2nd Wednesdays, 3:00-6:00 p.m.) 3121 Jim Lee Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301

FARM Share is hosting two additional events: October 30th from 8:00-9:00 a.m. at Destiny Church, located at 5295 Corwin Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32303. The second will be on November 8th from 8:00-9:00 a.m. at Leon County Supervisor of Elections, located at 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301.

Gadsden County:

Fellowship @ Midway Church (3rd Thursdays at 6:00 p.m.): 32319 Blue Star Highway, Midway, FL 32343

Hope Harvest Food Pantry (3rd Saturdays, 9:00-11:00 a.m.): 1110 Rich Bay Road, Havana, FL 32333

Community Cares Outreach (Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9:00-10:00 a.m.): 118 SW Third Street, Havana, FL 32333

Bostick Temple Christian Center (Thursdays, 12:00-2:00 p.m.) 3795 Pat Thomas Pkwy, Quincy, FL 32351

IAM Fellowship Ministries (3rd Saturdays, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 1514 Florida Ave, Quincy, FL 32351

First Presbyterian Church (2nd & 4th Mondays, 4:30-6:00 p.m.) 303 N. Madison St., Quincy, FL 32351

The Center for Health Equity, INC (Call for assistance, 850-875-5006) 231 East Jefferson St., Quincy, FL 32351

Jefferson County:

Eagles Wings Food Pantry (1st & 3rd Wednesdays, 9:00-10:00 a.m.): 290 E Dogwood St., Monticello, FL 32344

Christ Episcopal Church (4th Fridays, 7:30-9:30 a.m.): 425 N Cherry St., Monticello, FL 32344

A New Day Initiative Monticello (4th Fridays, 8:00-9:00 a.m.): 1599 Waukeenah Highway, Monticello, FL 32344

New Bethel AME Church (4th Saturdays, 7:00-8:00 a.m.): 6496 Asheville Highway, Monticello, FL 32344

Bethel AME Church (1st Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Odd Months): 410 E York Street, Monticello, FL 32344

Bethpage M.B. Church (Thursdays, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.): 379 Beth Page Rd. Wacissa, FL 32344

Central Baptist Church (Every other Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.): 625 Tindell Road, Aucilla, FL 32344

Jefferson Co. Health Department (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.): 1255 W Washington Street, Monticello, FL 32344

Wakulla County:

Spirit and Truth Christian Fellowship Community Ministries (3rd Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 4390 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Crawfordville United Methodist Church (2nd Wednesday, 1:00-2:30 p.m.) 176 Ochlockonee St, Crawfordville, FL 32327

Wakulla Giving Hands (Sundays, line up begins at 11:30 a.m.) 2569 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327

Authentic Life Church (1st & 2nd Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Pantry also available by appt.) 824 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327

Promise Land Ministries-WATCH (1st Wednesdays, 1:00-3:00 p.m.) 20 Church Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327

Madison County:

Fellowship Baptist Church (1st and 3rd Tuesdays,9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.): 1997 NE Colin Kelly Highway, Madison, FL 32340

New Testament Christian Center (Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.): 2558 E US Highway 90, Madison, FL 32340

Consolidated Christian Ministries (2nd Fridays, 4:00-6:00 p.m.): 133 Captain Brown Rd. Madison, FL 32340

Senior Citizens Council Madison (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.): 1161 SW Harvey Greene Dr., Madison, FL 32340

Lee United Methodist (2nd Tuesdays, 12:00-2:00 p.m.): 292 SE CR 255, Lee, FL 32059

Greenville Methodist Church (3rd Wednesdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m.) 174 SW Church St., Greenville, FL 32331

Taylor County:

First United Methodist Church of Perry INC. (2nd & 4th Saturdays, 10:00-11:00 a.m.) 1100 W Hampton Springs Ave, Perry, FL 32347

First Assembly of God of Perry Florida (3rd Saturdays, 3:00-4:00 p.m.) 828 W. Julia St, Perry, FL 32347

New Brooklyn Community Development Foundation ( 2nd Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 817 Hampton Springs Ave, Perry, FL 32348

Hamilton County:

West Lake Church Of God (Sundays, 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 8:00-9:00 p.m.) 4973 NW CR 141, Jennings, FL 3205

South Georgia:

Lowndes County

First Baptist Church of Valdosta (Mondays & Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 200 West Central Ave, Valdosta, GA

The Salvation Army (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) 320 Smithland Place, Valdosta, GA

Mental Wealth Center (Monday-Friday) 601 North Ashley St, Valdosta, GA

First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church (1st Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) 517 North Oak Street, Valdosta, GA

Saint Peter Church of God by Faith (Mondays, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 504 North Oak Street, Valdosta, GA

St. Paul AME Church (2nd & 4th Sunday, 9:00-10:15 a.m.) 419 South Ashley Street, Valdosta, GA

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP) (Open 24/7) 714 Charlton Street, Valdosta, GA

Grace Victory Holiness Church (Thursdays, 5:00-6:00 p.m.) 303 Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA

AMVETS Post 607 (Monday-Friday, 5:30-10:00 p.m. (meals on site) 728 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA

St. John AME Church (3rd Wednesdays, 4:00-5:00 p.m.) 800 West Magnolia Street, Valdosta, GA

South Street Community Care House ( Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) 311 South Street, Valdosta, GA

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (4th Thursdays, 4:00-6:00 p.m.) 505 East Force Street, Valdosta, GA

Friendship Freewill Independent BC (Tuesdays, 7:00-8:30 a.m.) 110 West St., Valdosta, GA

Greater Pleasant Temple Missionary Baptist Church (3rd Saturdays, 9:00-11:00 a.m., text if no answer, (229)-630-6394)) 309 Cherry Street, Valdosta, GA

Union Cathedral, Inc. (1st & 3rd Fridays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 1050 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA

New Georgia Project (Call for assistance, (229)-740-5549) 307 Mildred Street, Valdosta, GA

Christian Love Bible Baptist Church (Wednesday, 5:00-6:00 p.m.) 526 Griffin Ave, Valdosta, GA

Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ (Monday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.) 1515 N. Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA

Southside Church of Christ (3rd Thursdays, 1:00-3:00 p.m.) 1198 Old Statencille Rd, Valdosta, GA

The Church at Pine Hill (Sundays, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Mondays & Tuesdays. 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 3:00-8:00 p.m., Thursdays, 3:00-5:00 p.m., Fridays, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and 3:00-5:00 p.m., Saturdays,10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) 2176 Clay Road, Valdosta, GA

Southland Church (GracePoint) (Tuesdays, 1:00-5:00 p.m.) 2206 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA

Reach Two, Inc (Monday-Saturday, 1:00-7:00 p.m.) 2603 Banks Circle, Valdosta, GA

Christ In You The Hope of Glory (The Vision Church) (Mondays & Fridays, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 2711 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA

Perimeter Road Baptist Church ( 3rd Saturdays, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 4091 Inner Perimeter Road, Valdosta, GA

Trinity Presbyterian Church (Mondays 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1st & 3rd Thursdays 6:00-700 p.m.) 3501 Bemiss Road, Valdosta

Lela's House, Inc. (Thursdays 5:00-8:00 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays 12:00-2:00 p.m.) 2841 Hwy 84 Lot 18, Valdosta, GA

Abundant Life-Valdosta (1st & 3rd Thursdays, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) 3419 Knights Academy Road, Valdosta, GA

The Pentecostals of Valdosta (Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Fridays 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 3909 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta, GA

Mt. Calvary MBC (Wednesdays, 5:00-7:00 p.m., call in advance (229)-292-4563) 3835 White Water Road, Valdosta,GA

South 41 Church of Christ ( Sundays, 9:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 5:00-6:00 p.m.) 4030 US Hwy 41 South, Valdosta, GA

Bemiss UMC ( Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. / Outside Pantry Box: Open 24/7) 4879 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA

Pine Grove Community Baptist Church (2nd Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m.) 4024 Pine Grove Road, Valdosta, GA

Valdosta Community Church ( 1st & 3rd Saturdays, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 4531 Saint Marks Church Road, Naylor, GA

Truth Harbor Apostolic Church, Inc. ( Tuesdays & Thursdays 4:30-6:00 p.m.) 4202 Loch Laurel Rd, Lake Park, GA

Lighthouse Christian Fellowship ( 3rd Saturdays 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 5802 Danieli Drive South, Lake Park, GA

Francis Lake AME Church ( Wednesdays 6:00-7:00 p.m.), 502 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park, GA

Lake Park Church of Christ ( Tuesday - Friday 2:00-4:00 p.m.) 910 Long Pond Road, Lake Park, GA

First Baptist Church of Lake Park ( 2nd Thursdays 4:00-6:00 p.m., 3rd Saturdays 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 512 West Cotton Ave, Lake Park, GA

Lake Park Community Church (Fridays, 2:00-5:00 p.m.) 412 West Cotton Ave, Lake Park, GA

Restoration Deliverance of God in Praise Ministries ( Tuesdays & Thursdays 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) 7587 Porter Road, Lake Park, GA

Newsome Street Church of Christ ( Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Sunday: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.) 202 Newsome Street, Hahira, GA

Hahira Church of God ( 3rd Saturdays,11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 100 East Stanfill St., Hahira, GA

Hahira Community Church (Wednesdays 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 100 East Stanfill St., Hahira, GA

Thomas County:

Fresh Anointing Deliverance Center (Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Saturdays 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 212 South Taylor Street, Boston, GA

Many Mansions Church ( Mondays & Thursdays, 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.) 8929 Hwy 122, Thomasville, GA

Piney Grove MBC of Thomasville (Tuesdays & Fridays, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) 677 US Hwy 319 South, Thomasville, GA

First Newark Baptist Church (Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 225 Russell Road, Thomasville, GA

Vision of Hope Missionary Baptist Church ( Tuesdays & Thursdays,10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 12176 US Hwy 84 East, Thomasville, GA

Wellsprings International Ministries, Inc. (Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. / Call ahead on Wednesday) 84 Pall Bearer Road, Thomasville, GA

Northwoods Church of God ( 2nd Saturdays: 9:00-11:00 a.m.) 640 Hall Road, Thomasville, GA

Building The House of Faith by Faith ( Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 1513 Spindlewheel Dr., Thomasville, GA

New Covenant Church of Thomasville ( Sundays, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Wednesdays & Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Saturdays 9:00-11:00 a.m.) 48 Patterson Still Spur Street, Thomasville, GA

Hands On Thomas County (Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) 1213 East Jackson Street, Thomasville, GA

House of Prayer Five Fold Minsitries, Inc. (Monday, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 213 Cherokee Street, Thomasville, GA

Thy Kingdom Come Ministries ( Wednesday: 5:30- 7:00 p.m.) 402 Cotton Ave, Thomasville, GA

Rivers of Life (Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 525 East Clay Street, Thomasville, GA

Victory Fellowship Church ( Thursdays, 9:00-11:00 a.m.) 19150 US Hwy 19 North, Thomasville, GA

Wounded ButNot Broken Crisis Ministry, Inc. ( Wednesday 3:30- 5:30 p.m., Thursdays & Fridays: 3:00-6:00 p.m.) 521 E. Webster Street, Thomasville, GA

First Seventh Day Adventist Church (4th Wednesday: 4:00-6:00 p.m.) 1400 Magnolia Street, Thomasville, GA

Disciples of Jesus Ministries, Inc. (Tuesday-Thursday 12:00-2:00 p.m.) 228 Augusta Ave, Thomasville, GA

First Baptist Church of Thomasville (Wednesdays 3:30-4:00 p.m.) 210 North Broad Street, Thomasville, GA

Grace Fellowship Church ( Sundays, 5:00-6:00 p.m.) 543 Carrington Circle, Thomasville, GA

Thomas County Food Bank and Outreach Center, Inc. (Mondays, 3:00-5:00 p.m., Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 430 North Broad Street, Thomasville, GA

Eagles Nest Deliverance (Monday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.) 120 Persimmon St, Thomasville, GA

The Salvation Army - Thomasville ( Tuesday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Fridays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 514 North Madison Street, Thomasville, GA

First Missionary Baptist Church of Thomasville, Inc. (Sundays, 10:00-11:00 a.m.) 110 West Calhoun Street, Thomasville, GA

Church of the Good Shepherd ( Sundays, 4:00-5:00 p.m.) 515 Oak Street, Thomasville, GA

The Bridge COG (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) 1005 Bullock Street, Ochlocknee, GA

Kairos Worship Center COG ( 2nd Tuesdays, 7:30-9:00 p.m., Fridays 12:00-1:30 p.m.) 1031 Alligood Street, Meigs, GA

E & P Outreach Organization ( Mondays, Tuesdays, & Thursdays 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Fridays 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) 3047 East Bay Street, Meigs, GA

Grady County Baptist Association (Wednesdays, 9:00-11:30 a.m.) 227 GA Hwy 112 North, Cairo, GA

Decatur County:

Mt. Ararat P.B. Church ( Saturdays &Sundays 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.) 7793 Tallahassee Hwy, Attapulugus, GA

Lily Hill Missionary Baptist Church ( Wednesday-Friday, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 202 Pecan Street, Climax, GA

Fire of Christ (Wednesdays, 5:00-8:00 p.m.) 179 Old Pelham Rd, Bainbridge, GA

The Salvation Army - Bainbridge ( Monday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) 600 South Scott Street, Bainbridge, GA

St. Johns Episcopal Church Bainbridge ( Wednesdays, 9:00-11:00 a.m.) 516 East Broughton Street, Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge Church of God ( Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m.) 205 Independent Street, Bainbridge, GA

Nelson Chapel AME Church ( 2nd & 4th Saturdays, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 640 Hall Street, Bainbridge, GA

Love and Care Community Outreach Ministries (Monday-Saturday 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) 183 Hanover Road, Bainbridge, GA

Reach One Ministries ( Monday-Friday 5:00-7:00 p.m. & Saturdays & Sundays, 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.) 714 Bethel Road, Bainbridge, GA

Liberty in Jesus Christian Center (Fridays & Saturdays 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) 1108 Butler Ferry Road, Bainbridge, GA

Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church (3rd Sundays, 3:00-6:00 p.m.) 1604 Butler Ferry Road, Bainbridge, GA

Faceville Baptist Church (3rd Tuesdays, 4:30-6:00 p.m., Wednesdays 6:00-8:00 p.m.) 2109 Faceville Attapulgus Road, Bainbridge, GA

Grady County:

Redeeming Life Fellowship Church, Inc. (Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 5:30-7:00 p.m., Saturdays, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 2378 GA Hwy 188, Cairo, GA

First Assembly of God Cairo, Inc. (1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 495 12th Avenue North East, Cairo,GA

First Baptist Church of Cairo (Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) 505 North Broad Street, Cairo, GA

The Handmaiden House (Wednesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.) 401 1st Ave NE, Cairo, GA

The Power of Praise (Sunday-Saturday, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Call Ahead (229) 378-5273) 1003 3rd St. E, Cairo, GA

The Church of Grady County (2nd Fridays, 1:00-3:00 p.m.) 1400 South Broad Street, Cairo, GA

Kids Against Hunger Cairo (Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12:00-5:00 p.m.) 424 1st Avenue SW, Cairo, GA

Seminole County:

Friendship Methodist Church (3rd Saturdays 7:30-9:30 a.m.) 201 East 3rd Street, Donalsonville, GA

Brooks County:

Sweetfield Missionary Baptist Church (Sundays 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) 6619 Old Madison Road, Quitman, GA

Quitman Church of God (Call for assistance, (229) 300-7061) 1405 East Screven Street, Quitman, GA

Empowerment & Improvement CRC, Inc. (Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 706 Meadow Drive, Quitman, GA

(Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 706 Meadow Drive, Quitman, GA Quitman United Methodist Church ( 3rd Monday, 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.) 501 Screven Street, Quitman, GA

Pot of Gold Outreach Ministry, Inc. ( Saturdays & Sundays, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 316 South Culpepper Street, Quitman, GA

Bethel AME Church ( Sundays, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.) 1203 South Court St., Quitman, GA

Brooks County Resource Center ( Mondays, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 1203 South Courts, Quitman, GA

Church of the Perfecting Saints ( Mondays & Thursdays, 4:00-6:00 p.m.) 205 Barwick Road, Quitman, GA

Dixie Seventh Day Adventist ( 1st & 3rd Tuesdays 4:00-6:00 p.m.) 8794 US Hwy 84 West, Quitman, GA

Bethany MBC (Saturdays 10:00-11:00 p.m.) 8165 Dry Lake Road, Quitman, GA

Simmon Hill Missionary Baptist Church ( Sundays, 12:00-3:00 p.m.) 1880 Simmon Hill Road, Dixie, GA

Evergreen Baptist Church of Brooks County (Mondays, 8:00-5:00 p.m.) 3610 Dixie Barwick Road, Boston, GA

Lanier County:

Southside Baptist Church ( 3rd Saturdays 8:00-10:00 a.m.) 326 South Hwy 221, Lakeland, GA

Refuge Church ( Sundays 9:45 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Wednesdays 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.) 61 South Oak Street, Lakeland, GA

Fountain of Faith ( Thursdays, 3:00-4:30 p.m.) 23 Lovejoy Road, Lakeland, GA

Full Circle Ministries, Inc. (Wednesdays & Thursdays, 12:00-4:00 p.m., Sundays 1:00-4:00 p.m.) 85 East Patten Ave, Lakeland, GA

Clinch County:

Cornerstone Baptist Church of Homerville (Tuesdays & Thursdays 8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.) 3105 Valdosta Hwy, Homerville, GA

New Vision Church of God ( Mondays, Tuesdays, & Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) 215 North Dickerson Street, Homerville, GA

Love God Ministries (Mondays, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) 259 East Dame Ave, Homerville, GA

Berrien County:

Winds of Change Ministries ( Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) 104 Horseshoe Road, Nashville, GA

Hope Baptist Church (Fridays, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) 1011 South Dogwood, Nashville, GA

Nashville Methodist Church (Mondays & Tuesdays, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Thursdays & Saturdays, 9:00-10:00 a.m.)

Jacob's Well of Nashville, Inc. (Sundays, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 6:00-8:30 p.m.) 117 East Washington, Nashville, GA

Holy Sanctuary of God ( Wednesdays & Saturdays 4:00-6:00 p.m.) 405 Futch Avenue, Nashville, GA

Nashville Church of Nazarene ( Mondays & Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.) 403 E Bullock Avenue, Nashville, GA

Enigma Congregational Church ( 2nd Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.) 692 Main Street, Enigma, GA

2nd Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.) 692 Main Street, Enigma, GA Barnes Chapel (Tuesday 2:00-4:00 p.m.) 1139 Barnes Chapel Rd., Enigma, GA



