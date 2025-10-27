Gadsden County food pantry prepares for demand as SNAP benefits face delay

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Families across Gadsden County are preparing for a difficult start to November, as the USDA announces SNAP benefits won’t be distributed on schedule — leaving many to rely on local food pantries for help.



Gadsden County has the second-highest poverty rate in the Big Bend at 39.2%, and more than a third of residents depend on SNAP benefits.

Havana’s Community Cares food pantry is seeing record demand, serving 85 families at its last distribution.

The pantry is asking for more volunteers and donations as it braces for growing need — watch the video to see how they’re stepping up to help.

Families across Gadsden County are bracing for a tough start to November — according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP benefits won't be distributed as scheduled. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your neighborhood reporter.

Now, a local food pantry — Community Cares — is stepping up, preparing for what they expect will be one of their busiest food distributions yet.

In Gadsden County — where poverty rates are among the highest in the region at 39.2 percent, according to the Ecosystem of Health Disparities and Minority Health Resources — the impact could be significant.

The National Council on Aging reports more than a third of residents — 35.3 percent — rely on SNAP benefits to help feed their families.

In Havana, Community Cares is bracing for a busy few weeks. They hold drive-up food distributions every Wednesday and Saturday — no questions asked about income, only how many people live in your household.

At their most recent distribution, volunteers served 85 families — the highest turnout they've ever had. And with SNAP payments on hold, they expect even more people to show up in the coming days.

Kay Schderin, the director of Community Cares, said, "Families that are in need — which all of them are — we give at one point one time a month a full amount of food, which is everything — dairy, produce, meat, everything. But then they can come back if they are in need any Wednesday and Saturday throughout the month and get what we have as far as vegetables, bread, you know, that kind of thing. Usually it's between 50 families and the 85 — that's our top so far."

They also run a thrift and household store — offering clothes, shoes, blankets, and kitchen appliances. And you are able to fill up a bag with any of those items — all for $5. They even have a furniture section with used and some brand-new furniture — all at low prices.

Now, organizers say they're trying to help meet the growing need — as many families turn to them for support.

Organizers with Community Cares say their shelves are stocked for now, but with more families expected to seek help in the coming weeks, they're urging anyone who can to donate food or volunteer their time.

Community Cares is located on 118 Third St SW Havana, Fl. They do food distributions every Wednesday and Saturday from 9:00 am to 10:00am.

