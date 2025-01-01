Ryan is from Philadelphia, PA, and has always had an interest in weather, more specifically, natural disasters. He wanted to learn how thunderstorms, hurricanes, and tornadoes worked. So he would constantly read about them, which grew his fascination and love of weather.

He attended Penn State University for its renowned meteorology department. There, he joined many organizations, such as theater and volunteer groups (which consisted of dressing up like Superman for schools and community events). This shaped the path he wanted to take into broadcasting.

In 2019, Ryan graduated with a degree in forecasting and communications; then signed his first contract to be a morning meteorologist for KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming. In June of 2020, he moved down south to Augusta, GA, at WJBF. After a couple of years, he wanted to do mornings again, and in October 2022, Ryan moved to Chattanooga, TN, at WTVC. There, he forecasted many forms of severe weather and really enjoyed covering them through livestreams.

After a few years, in the dry mountain air, Ryan wanted something more challenging. He was very excited to accept a position as a morning meteorologist here in the Big Bend and South Georgia, where he could forecast hurricanes, where his love of weather began.