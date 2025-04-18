Sen. Rick Scott visits shooting victims at TMH while students return to free food event on campus

Florida Senator Rick Scott visited two of the FSU shooting victims at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and says they're in good spirits.

Meanwhile, students returned to safe parts of campus Thursday for free food that was meant for a canceled baseball game.

Watch now to hear from Scott and the students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After a day that will live long in the memory of Florida State students and the Florida State community — Thursday evening was quiet, calm, and thankfully peaceful.

I'm Alberto Camargo at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Thursday evening we also heard from Senator Rick Scott, who visited two of the shooting victims in the ER and he gave us an update on how they were feeling after Thursday's events.

I also learned how some students returned to campus hours after the shooting to something resembling normal.

"They're upbeat. They're very optimistic. They're very appreciative of what law enforcement did at the school starting with FSU police, but they're also appreciative of what the hospital has done."

While Scott visited the patients at TMH Thursday — Florida State baseball fans were meant to fill Dick Howser Stadium to watch the Seminoles play Virginia.

And staff had prepared food for the game.

Instead, they fed about 1,100 students with hotdogs, hamburgers, popcorn and drinks as those students reunited with friends.

"For me, they're my longest friends here. And I'm just glad everyone, that they're all safe."

I spoke with Nicolas Villabona and Sara Fehring.

Nicolas says they've spent many hours together at the student union.

And on the one day they didn't — a sobering day at FSU.

"It's a bit strange coming back on campus after all this happened. Sitting on the grass enjoying my time here after that just happened. But I'm grateful for that."

Sara says she spent hours sheltering in place on campus and then hours at home processing.

"I definitely needed to get out of the house and get out of feeling stuck. It's hard to process everything."

One of many striking images circulating online after Thursday's events was of countless student belongings being left on the ground right there where they were when they started to run away.

I'm talking shoes, backpacks, even laptops.

FSU has put out an alert that between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, students can retrieve their belongings from a list of buildings in that alert.

If students have left their belongings in any other campus building, there's a phone number to call to retrieve that on Friday as well.

At TMH, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

