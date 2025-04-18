Resources available for those affected by the shooting at Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University and local organizations are offering support services to those affected by the shooting on campus on Thursday, April 17.

The university is urging anyone struggling to reach out to the FSU Counseling & Psychological Services team at (850) 644-2003. On-site support is available at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at FSU.

The Apalachee Center's Mobile Response Team is also available to anyone in the community who needs support. They can be reached at 800-342-0774.

In addition, the Downtown Community Church opened its doors on Thursday afternoon to anyone who needed to talk about the shooting. The church is also welcoming community members to DM them on Facebook.

FAMU is offering mental health resources on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those who need support can call the Office of Counseling Services at (850) 599-3145.

Two people were killed and five others were injured when a shooter opened fire on the Florida State University campus on Thursday just before 12 p.m.

The suspect, 20-year-old Phoenix Iker, was also injured. He was taken into custody.

The surviving victims and the suspect were taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment. None of the victims had been identified as of Thursday evening.

