ACC drops lawsuits against FSU in North Carolina, ending nearly legal battle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One and half years after it all began and three months after a settlement was announced, the Atlantic Coast Conference has dropped its lawsuit against Florida State in North Carolina.

The ACC filed paperwork dismissing the lawsuits Tuesday, ending a legal battle that began in December of 2023.

We have been covering this story since the beginning, when an undefeated FSU football team was left out of the 2023 College Football Playoff.

FSU sued the ACC in Leon County for mishandling media rights, while the ACC sued FSU in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina for breach of contract.

Clemson University joined in later, and back in March all parties came to a settlement.

The new terms include a revenue-sharing model that factors in TV viewership for the big money sports — football and men's basketball.

The new agreement also makes it easier to leave the ACC.

At the time of the announcement, FSU trustee Drew Weatherford called it the deal they wanted.

"We made some commitments 14 months ago that we would do everything in our power to ensure that we could compete at the highest level," he said. "I think we've done that here."

The agreement between FSU, the ACC, and all its other members will go into effect for the upcoming school year.

