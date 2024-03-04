Hearing in FSU lawsuit against ACC set for Leon County in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the ongoing lawsuit between Florida State University Board of Trustees and the Atlantic Coast Conference, a hearing has been set for a Leon County courtroom in April.

According to court documents, this hearing is in response to Atlantic Coast Conference's motion to dismiss or, alternatively, to stay the lawsuit FSU brought against them. Honorable John C. Cooper will preside over the hearing on April 9 at 9:30 a.m.

In mid-February, the Associated Press reported the ACC had asked a Florida court to pause FSU's lawsuit against them. The AP reported the first court appearance in that case is a hearing set for March 22 in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in North Carolina.

ABC 27 has been following this case since Florida State sued the Atlantic Coast Conference in late December of 2023. You can read more about how this all got started here.

