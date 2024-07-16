Hearing scheduled between Florida Attorney General and Atlantic Coast Conference over media contracts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A hearing is scheduled for a case involving Florida's Office of the Attorney General and the Atlantic Coast Conference. In April, Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference for withholding public records from review.

Attorney General Moody first took action in January, requesting the ACC to produce the contracts at the center of FSU’s fight to leave the ACC.

According to court documents, a final hearing will be held in person before the Honorable Angela C. Dempsey. Ninety minutes is set aside for the hearing and time will be divided as follows:

30 minutes for plaintiff

30 minutes for defendant

15 minutes for ESPN, Intervenor

The Court requests that the Amici Conferences attend the hearing and be available if the Court has questions, but the Amici Conferences will not otherwise be permitted to make a presentation.

In response to the attorney general's lawsuit, the ACC wrote in court documents, "the ACC is not subject to personal jurisdiction in the State of Florida, (2) the documents demanded by the Attorney General are not the public records of an agency of the State of Florida, and (3) the documents demanded by the Attorney General are trade secrets under Florida law and are exempt from disclosure."