Judge expected to make dismissal or stay ruling in FSU-ACC court hearing Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County judge is expected to make a ruling in Tuesday's court hearing in the lawsuit between Florida State University and the ACC, potentially issuing a stay or dismissing the case entirely.

Tuesday's hearing comes after an ACC motion to stay was dismissed back in April.

FSU filed a lawsuit in Florida courts back in December, alleging "years of mismanagement" of media rights, and charging colleges more than $500 million to withdraw from the conference. It was filed following the College Football Playoffs' decision to exclude the undefeated 2023 FSU Seminoles from postseason play.

However, part of ACC's argument in its April motion was that the conference had already filed a lawsuit against FSU before that December filing. The suit, filed in North Carolina in the same month, accuses FSU of breach of contract. Attorneys for the ACC claim that case should take precedent over the Florida case because it was filed first.

ABC 27 College Town neighborhood reporter Alberto Camargo has been following these legal proceedings and will have updates as they develop in court.