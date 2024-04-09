Leon Co. judge hears arguments regarding Florida State’s lawsuit against the ACC

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County judge is hearing arguments to decide whether to dismiss Florida State’s lawsuit against the ACC.

Hon. John Cooper, is holding his court's first hearing since FSU sued the ACC in December. He’s mullling whether to support the ACC's motion to dismiss the Seminoles' case or pause it until after the conference's suit is resolved in North Carolina.

WATCH VIDEO FROM THE DAY THE LAWSUIT STORY BROKE:

Florida State has sued the ACC, setting the stage for a fight to leave over revenue concerns

The Seminoles brought the suit in Leon County court to decide if a pair of nine-figure contracts are enforceable. The ACC says they are, FSU disagrees. If the court sides with Florida State, the 'Noles could, theoretically, leave the ACC for free as soon as this year. If Cooper backs the ACC, FSU estimates its exit would cost $572 million.

