AP: ACC, FSU, Clemson reach proposed settlement to end legal fight, change money distribution

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — The Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson and Florida State have reached a proposed settlement that would end their legal fight and change the league’s revenue-distribution model, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the schools have publicly addressed the settlement, which requires all three to formally approve. ESPN first reported details of the settlement.

Trustees at Clemson and Florida State have each scheduled meetings for Tuesday. The FSU meeting specifically lists lawsuits involving the ACC on the agenda, while the Clemson meeting agenda lists authorizing school administration “to settle athletic litigations.”

The person who spoke to AP said the ACC’s Board of Directors – made up of university presidents and chancellors – will also hold a call to sign off on the settlement Tuesday during a previously scheduled meeting.

If approved, the settlement would incorporate viewership ratings into revenue distribution among member schools, which would increase payouts to schools generating the most TV interest.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.