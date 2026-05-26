DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Phoenix Ikner, the man accused of opening fire on Florida State University's campus last April, made his first in-person court appearance Tuesday afternoon. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after two people died and several others were injured during the shooting.

WATCH COURT PROCEEDINGS BELOW:

FSU Shooting suspected gunman Phoenix Ikner makes first in-person court appearance

Ikner's trial is set to begin in mid-October.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.