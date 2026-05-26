DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Phoenix Ikner, the man accused of opening fire on Florida State University's campus last April, made his first in-person court appearance Tuesday afternoon. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after two people died and several others were injured during the shooting.
WATCH COURT PROCEEDINGS BELOW:
FSU Shooting suspected gunman Phoenix Ikner makes first in-person court appearance
Ikner's trial is set to begin in mid-October.
Phoenix Ikner related stories
Judge Neff to stay on Ikner case per Chief Justice of Florida Supreme Court New video and 911 calls released in the Florida State University shooting ChatGPT records give insight into mind of alleged gunman of FSU shooting Judge grants motion to delay trial of suspected FSU shooter Suspected FSU Shooter to get new attorney ahead of November trial FSU SHOOTING CASE: State and Defense give judge an update Trial date set for accused FSU Shooter Phoenix Ikner this fall State Attorney's Office to seek the Death Penalty against suspected FSU Shooter NEW DETAILS: Grand jury indicts FSU shooting suspect on murder, other charges Bond denied for Phoenix Ikner, facing charges in connection with FSU shooting What are next steps in the Phoenix Ikner case?, Local attorney weighs in Grand Jury to discuss possible charges against FSU shooting suspect What are next steps in the Phoenix Ikner case?, Local attorney weighs in Phoenix Ikner released from hospital as he faces serious charges in FSU shooting Who is Phoenix Ikner? What we know about the suspected FSU gunman TPD answers questions regarding Florida State's suspected shooter, Phoenix Ikner Custody battles, mental health concerns found in the alleged FSU shooter’s past
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