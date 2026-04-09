DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Newly released body camera footage, surveillance video, and 911 calls are providing a closer look at the shooting at Florida State University on April 17th.

*Editor's note: Some of the content shown below may be disturbing

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New video and 911 calls released in the Florida State University shooting

The attack left two people dead and several others hurt, including students.

The recordings, released by the State Attorney’s Office almost one year after the shooting, show law enforcement responding to the school, confronting the suspected gunman, firing shots, and making an arrest.

Body camera video captures law enforcement officers communicating during the response.

"Stay on the ground. I have a suspect, white male," an officer said.

"One victim over there," a responder said.

Audio from 911 calls reveals the moments people alerted authorities to the scene.

"There’s a shooter at the FSU Student Union," a caller said.

"Hi, yes I think there’s been a shooting at the union," another caller said.

Police later identified the suspect as Phoenix Ikner. Ikner currently faces nine charges, including first-degree murder.

Earlier this week, newly released court documents included Ikner’s alleged conversations with ChatGPT on the day of the shooting. The documents show questions about FSU and mass shootings.

"When is the FSU Student Union the busiest," Ikner said.

Tallahassee attorneys are filing a lawsuit against ChatGPT on behalf of one of the victims. On Thursday, the Florida Attorney General announced a similar investigation into the company.

AG Uthmeier opens investigation into ChatGPT, OpenAI

State Attorney Jack Campbell said he expects the trial to go ahead in October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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