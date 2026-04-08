Judge Neff to stay on Ikner case, per order from Chief Justice of Florida Supreme Court

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Judge Lance Neff will stay on the Phoenix Ikner case, per an order from Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñoz of the Florida Supreme Court.

The order reads in part that Neff will be "presented to the judge as a temporary judge" in the Second Judicial Circuit Court of Florida for this case.

State Attorney's Office Judge Lance Neff to stay on Ikner case

State Attorney's Office Judge Lance Neff to stay on Ikner case (Page 2)

Judge Lance Neff has been overseeing the Phoenix Ikner trial, the alleged gunman of the Florida State shooting, since May 2025, per court records. The trial is currently set for October 2026; that date was likely going to be delayed following Neff's recent promotion to the District Court of Appeals.

However, State Attorney Jack Campbell told ABC 27 on Wednesday, following the notice from the Chief Justice Muñoz that Neff will remain as the Judge over this trial, he thinks it will go ahead in October.

"[Tuesday] the Florida Supreme Court issued an order which is going to keep Judge Neff acting as the trial judge on this case," Campbell said. "So, while previously I thought it would be continued because we would have to get a new judge and reschedule, it's a fairly extraordinary situation where the Chief Justice knew that Judge Neff was on this case, and he specifically assigned him to stay on this case. So based on that, my assumption is we will be going to trial this fall."

This news comes as a civil case is on the horizon for the tragic incident on April 17th 2025. Tallahassee attorneys are set to file a lawsuit on behalf of one of the victims of the shooting, Robert Morales.

Ikner's next case management is set for May 13th. We expect to learn more about the case then.

ABC 27's Maya Sargent asked Campbell what he expects to take place on May 13th.

"My assumption is that he's going to want to move expeditiously. I have no reason to believe he's going to change his date," said Campbell.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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