ABC 27 signal unavailable for some viewers

Beginning July 8th, some viewers may experience intermittent signal loss from ABC 27 due to work being performed at our transmitter site.

This work is expected to continue through the first week of August and is part of an ongoing project to address signal issues some viewers have previously experienced.

Viewers impacted by an outage can stream local news coverage at WTXL.TV or through the WTXL app.

For more information on streaming, follow the link below:

Here's how to watch ABC 27 on your streaming device.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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