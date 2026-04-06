Attorneys for Florida State University shooting victim to file lawsuit against ChatGPT

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Attorneys on behalf of the Morales family will file a lawsuit against ChatGPT, Ryan Hobbs with Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, Gwartney & Hobbs, confirmed to ABC 27 on Monday, saying the suspected gunman was in "constant communication" with the online chat platform.

“We have been advised that the shooter was in constant communication with ChatGPT leading up to the shooting. We also have reason to believe that ChatGPT may have advised the shooter how to commit these heinous crimes. We will therefore file suit against ChatGPT, and its ownership structure, very soon, and will seek to hold them accountable for the untimely and senseless death of our client, Mr. Morales.” Ryan Hobbs - Attorney

Robert Morales was one of two people killed in the Florida State University shooting in April last year. Tiru Chabba was the other man who lost his life in the incident.

Phoenix Ikner, the suspected gunman of the on-campus shooting, is currently in prison awaiting trial. Ikner's charges include first-degree murder, as well as several charges for attempted murder. State Attorney Jack Campbell also told ABC 27 last year that they would be seeking the death penalty for Ikner.

ABC 27 has reached out to OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, for comment.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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