Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Tallahassee

Actions

Attorneys for Florida State University shooting victim to file lawsuit against ChatGPT

FSU Shooting
Maya Sargent
FSU Shooting
FSU Shooting
Posted

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Attorneys on behalf of the Morales family will file a lawsuit against ChatGPT, Ryan Hobbs with Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, Gwartney & Hobbs, confirmed to ABC 27 on Monday, saying the suspected gunman was in "constant communication" with the online chat platform.

“We have been advised that the shooter was in constant communication with ChatGPT leading up to the shooting. We also have reason to believe that ChatGPT may have advised the shooter how to commit these heinous crimes. We will therefore file suit against ChatGPT, and its ownership structure, very soon, and will seek to hold them accountable for the untimely and senseless death of our client, Mr. Morales.”
Ryan Hobbs - Attorney

Robert Morales was one of two people killed in the Florida State University shooting in April last year. Tiru Chabba was the other man who lost his life in the incident.

Phoenix Ikner, the suspected gunman of the on-campus shooting, is currently in prison awaiting trial. Ikner's charges include first-degree murder, as well as several charges for attempted murder. State Attorney Jack Campbell also told ABC 27 last year that they would be seeking the death penalty for Ikner.

ABC 27 has reached out to OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, for comment.

Phoenix Ikner related stories
Judge grants motion to delay trial of suspected FSU shooter Suspected FSU Shooter to get new attorney ahead of November trial FSU SHOOTING CASE: State and Defense give judge an update Trial date set for accused FSU Shooter Phoenix Ikner this fall State Attorney's Office to seek the Death Penalty against suspected FSU Shooter NEW DETAILS: Grand jury indicts FSU shooting suspect on murder, other charges Bond denied for Phoenix Ikner, facing charges in connection with FSU shooting What are next steps in the Phoenix Ikner case?, Local attorney weighs in Grand Jury to discuss possible charges against FSU shooting suspect What are next steps in the Phoenix Ikner case?, Local attorney weighs in Phoenix Ikner released from hospital as he faces serious charges in FSU shooting Who is Phoenix Ikner? What we know about the suspected FSU gunman TPD answers questions regarding Florida State's suspected shooter, Phoenix Ikner Custody battles, mental health concerns found in the alleged FSU shooter’s past

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood