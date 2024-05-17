Helping our neighborhoods: How to donate to the ABC 27 Gives Back Tornado Relief Fund

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — As our neighbors continue to recover from the tornadoes of Friday, May 10, ABC 27 and the Scripps Howard Fund are launching a Tornado Relief Fund.

You can donate directly through our website or mobile app. If you'd like to donate an amount not listed, tap or click "Other" to enter a custom amount— any and all sizes of donations are gratefully accepted.

In addition to access through our website, you can also give on the go by texting "Tornado" to 50155 to receive a link to a donation form.

All donations will stay in our neighborhoods, helping our neighbors recover from the storms.