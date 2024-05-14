GET HELP: Resources available for Big Bend neighbors affected by storm damage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Resources are available for neighbors working to recovery from recent severe weather in the Big Bend. Watch our report from one of the worst hit parts of Leon County above.

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce shared ways you can get help below.

FOOD:

Second Harvest Disaster Distribution (1,000 Households):

Thursday, May 16th

Location: Governors Square Mall (Old Sears Parking Lot)Start

Time: 5 PM - While Supplies Last

Wakulla Giving Hands:

Friday, May 17th

Location: 6057 Natural Bridge Road, Tallahassee, FL 32305

Start Time: 5/17/2024 9:00 AM

End Time: 5/17/2024 11:00 AM

New Covenant/Good Samaritan:

Saturday, May 18th

Location: 4420 Shelfer Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32305

Start Time: 5/18/2024 10:00 AM

End Time: 5/18/2024 1:00 PM

LEON COUNTY BOTTLED WATER AND SHELF STABLE MEALS:

Tuesday, May 14: 11 AM - 7 PM

Wednesday, May 15: 7 AM - 7 PM

J. Lewis Sr. Woodville Park and Recreation Complex

1492 J. Lewis Hall Sr. Lane

Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library

16327 Blountstown Highway

Apalachee Regional Park

7550 Apalachee Parkway

Tarps are also available at these points while supplies last.

RED CROSS RESOURCES:

Al Lawson Jr Multipurpose

1800 Wahnish Way

Tallahassee, FL 32307

Red Cross of North Florida Reception Center

1115 Easterwood Dr

Tallahassee, FL 32311

Click here for more information on volunteering with Red Cross of North Florida. Click here for more Red Cross donation information.

STORM DEBRIS CLEAN UP:



Samaritan's Purse: 833-747-1234

Florida Baptist Disaster Relief and Recovery Ministries: 904-253-0502

Click here to see the best way to hire a tree service for any fallen trees where you live.

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

Click here to report damage from the storms that impacted Leon County May 10. This information will be used to assist in collecting consolidated impact information and will be provided to other State and Federal agencies as they assess the damage.

You can also get your business damage assessed through the state. Click here to get started.

The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program provides short-term, zero-interest working capital loans that are intended to “bridge the gap” after a storm. Click here to see if you qualify for help.