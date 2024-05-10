Watch Now
CLOSER LOOK: Neighborhoods across the Big Bend & South Georgia rocked by deadly storms

Neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia were left with major damage when radar indicated tornadoes swept through Friday, May 10, 2024

Radar-indicated tornadoes are responsible for damages in the Big Bend and South Georgia. The worst of the damage can be found in the Southwest Tallahassee Neighborhood. These photos give a look at the impacts families are seeing across their neighborhoods.

car tossed.jpg Strong winds knocked this car onto a home off Lipona and Jackson Bluff in Tallahassee.Photo by: WTXL STEVE MCDOWELL MICKEE FAUST CLUB DAMAGE RRSQ3.jpeg Mickee Faust Club damage in Railroad Square in Tallahassee.Photo by: Steve McDowell ELIZABETH TEMPLE SOUTHWOOD DAMAGE1.jpg Trees knocked down in the Southwood Neighborhood in Tallahassee.Photo by: Elizabeth Temple JOHNITTA WELLS MARATHON DAMAGE.jpeg Marathon Gas station damaged on Adams Street in Tallahassee.Photo by: Johnitta Wells VILLAGES DAMAGE.jpg Damage in front of the Villages on the campus of Florida A&M University.Photo by: Joseph Maleszewski/FAMU crane collapse.jpg Crane collapse on Gaines Street in Tallahassee.Photo by: WTXL Tharpe St Tree.jpg Tree damage from wind off Tharpe St.Photo by: Lauren Bueker Tharpe St. Tree2.jpg Tree damage from wind off Tharpe Street in TallahasseePhoto by: Lauren Bueker SW Tallahassee Powerlines Down.jpg Damage at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.Photo by: WTXL FL A and M Campus Damage1.jpg Storm damage at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.Photo by: WTXL R & L Carriers in Tallahassee.jpg Truck overturned at R&L Carriers in Tallahassee.Photo by: WTXL Storm Damage Woodville.jpg Storm damage in Woodville.Photo by: WTXL Storm Damage Woodville 1.jpg Storm damage in Woodville.Photo by: WTXL

