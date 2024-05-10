Share Facebook

Strong winds knocked this car onto a home off Lipona and Jackson Bluff in Tallahassee. WTXL

Mickee Faust Club damage in Railroad Square in Tallahassee. Steve McDowell

Trees knocked down in the Southwood Neighborhood in Tallahassee. Elizabeth Temple

Marathon Gas station damaged on Adams Street in Tallahassee. Johnitta Wells

Damage in front of the Villages on the campus of Florida A&M University. Joseph Maleszewski/FAMU

Crane collapse on Gaines Street in Tallahassee. WTXL

Tree damage from wind off Tharpe St. Lauren Bueker

Damage at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. WTXL

Storm damage at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. WTXL

Truck overturned at R&L Carriers in Tallahassee. WTXL

Storm damage in Woodville. WTXL

