LIVE UPDATES: Radar-confirmed tornado damages parts of Gadsden, Leon Counties

Check back for updates as more reports come in
A tornado-warned storm hit the All Saints neighborhood of Tallahassee Friday morning. Video shows how powerful the storm was and what the aftermath looks like.
Posted at 7:51 AM, May 10, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms containing radar-confirmed tornadoes, strong winds, dangerous lighting and heavy rain left a trail of damage in the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday morning. We're updating this story as damage reports come in. Watch the video above to see what it was like as the storm hit Tallahassee's All Saints neighborhood around 7 a.m.

8:15 A.M.

An ABC 27 employee said his neighborhood got hit hard off Lipona and Jackson Bluff in Tallahassee. One neighbor's car got thrown around by the wind.

Powerful wind tossed this car off Lipona and Jackson Bluff in Tallahassee

8:05 A.M.

Neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, is in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood. She reports on the tree damage neighbors have seen. Watch video below.

Maya Sargent reports on storm damage in Northwest Tallahassee

8:00 A.M.

A portion of the Visit Tallahassee Visitor Center has been damaged in the All Saints Neighborhood. This is across from Domi Station.

Collapsed roof at the Visit Tallahassee Visitor Center

7:45 A.M.

A crane appears to have collapsed on top of a construction project in the College Town area of Tallahassee.

Crane collapse on Gaines Street in College Town

7:05 A.M.

Lauren Bueker took these photos of tree damage near Tharpe Street in Northwest Tallahassee.

Tree damage from wind off Tharpe Street in Tallahassee
Tree damage from wind off Tharpe St.

