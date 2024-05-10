LIVE UPDATES: Radar-confirmed tornado damages parts of Gadsden, Leon Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms containing radar-confirmed tornadoes, strong winds, dangerous lighting and heavy rain left a trail of damage in the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday morning. We're updating this story as damage reports come in. Watch the video above to see what it was like as the storm hit Tallahassee's All Saints neighborhood around 7 a.m.
8:15 A.M.
An ABC 27 employee said his neighborhood got hit hard off Lipona and Jackson Bluff in Tallahassee. One neighbor's car got thrown around by the wind.
8:05 A.M.
Neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, is in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood. She reports on the tree damage neighbors have seen. Watch video below.
8:00 A.M.
A portion of the Visit Tallahassee Visitor Center has been damaged in the All Saints Neighborhood. This is across from Domi Station.
7:45 A.M.
A crane appears to have collapsed on top of a construction project in the College Town area of Tallahassee.
7:05 A.M.
Lauren Bueker took these photos of tree damage near Tharpe Street in Northwest Tallahassee.