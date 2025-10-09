FSU D-line visits "awake and alert" Ethan Pritchard in the hospital

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — The family of Ethan Pritchard says he's becoming "more awake and alert" after being heavily sedated for weeks following a shooting at the end of August.

In recent Facebook posts, Pritchard’s family shared that his recovery is showing positive signs — and for the first time, his teammates were able to visit him in the hospital.

“He is more and more awake and alert. The tears have been flowing all weekend, seeing his progress. Small wins create big impacts. This journey will take time but it has started. Thank you all for following and sharing this journey with us. More to come. This is Dad at his bedside while watching the Miami game. Yes, he was alert and watching, HE IS A SEMINOLE.”

Pritchard was shot in late August in a Havana neighborhood and has remained hospitalized since. His family continues to share updates on social media, thanking the community for their support and prayers.

Last week, we told you the Pritchard family received a letter from President Trump encouraging Ethan as he recovered.

FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell has also made multiple trips to see Ethan and shared updates about his condition during weekly press conferences.

Four people were arrested and charged after shooting. An arrest report found the men were looking for someone who drove a similar car to Ethan's after separate drive-by shootings in that area.

Neighbors in the community have rallied around Pritchard and his family since the shooting. A fundraiser for the family has raised more than $145,000. Players also honored Pritchard during a game last month, wearing armbands with his number and carrying his jersey onto the field.

