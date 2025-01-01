Tatyana Purifoy is your new neighborhood reporter for Quincy and Havana. She graduated from the University of South Florida, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast News in May 2025. She's originally from the suburbs of Chicago and has always had a deep love for storytelling and the powerful role it plays in connecting communities.

Throughout her time in college, she pursued a variety of interests, including print news, podcasts, and broadcast journalism. During her final year, she was part of a student-run local newscast that covered a wide range of topics across the Tampa Bay Area. One of her favorite moments was having the opportunity to cover the Women’s Final Four in Tampa.

Outside of work, you can usually find her on the couch binging reality TV shows or out and about exploring everything Tallahassee has to offer.

Got a story idea or something happening in your neighborhood? She'd love to hear from you! Feel free to reach out to her at Tatyana.Purifoy@WTXL.tv

