President Trump sends letter to FSU player hurt in Havana shooting

Ethan Pritchard, a freshman FSU football player who was shot in Havana last August, received a signed letter from President Donald Trump as he continues his recovery in the hospital.

An update page operated by Pritchard's family posted a photo of the letter Thursday and shared it with ABC 27.

Family of Ethan Pritchard President Trump sent a signed letter to the family of Ethan Pritchard, the FSU player who was shot in Havana back in August.

In the letter, the President praised Ethan's courage and tenacity and concluded saying, "Our thoughts and prayers will remain with you and your entire family."

The President also promised to continue his effort to "clean up our streets and ensure law and order."

Pritchard's family say they also reached out to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' office but have not heard back.

They also said this letter encouraged them to remember victims of unsolved crimes and not "forget those that are still waiting for answers."

The family finished the post saying they would share an update about Ethan's condition soon. FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell shared a small update earlier this week.

Pritchard has been in the hospital ever since he was shot in Havana. His father says he was driving relatives home when several people opened fire at his car near the Havana Heights Apartments.

Four people were arrested and charged in the attack. An arrest report found the men were looking for someone who drove a similar car to Ethan's after separate drive-by shootings in that area.

Neighbors in the community have rallied around Pritchard and his family since the shooting. A fundraiser for the family has raised more than $145,000. Players also honored Pritchard during a game last month, wearing armbands with his number and carrying his jersey onto the field.

The family says they're staying focused on Ethan and his recovery.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.