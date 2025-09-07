Playing for 35: Seminoles showing love and support for Ethan Pritchard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State took the field Saturday afternoon not just to win—but to honor a teammate who couldn’t be there, but with them every step of the way.



Freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard remains hospitalized after being shot last weekend in Havana, FL.

Players wore armbands with his number 35, and carried his jersey onto the field.

Watch the video to see how players and coaches honored him with their 77-3 win against East Texas A&M University. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inside Doak Campbell Stadium, Saturday, Florida State played with heavy hearts with a fire to win.

I'm Justin White, your College Town neighborhood reporter

Saturday, the Noles made sure he was represented, even if he could not be on the field with them.

After Saturday's win against East Texas A&M, Coach Mike Norvell became emotional when asked about Ethan Pritchard—and how the team responded in his honor.

The Freshman linebacker is currently in the hospital, recovering from a gunshot to the head.

It happened in Havana while visiting family.

During his post-game interview, Norvell spoke about a powerful moment earlier in the week with Ethan's father.

Norvell said, "He told me earlier this week, I know where my boy wants to be, so I'm gonna go stand in his place for him and to see the team and just the embrace for that like it's special."

Florida State took the field Saturday night with more than football on their minds.

Players and coaches wore armbands with the number 35

a tribute to their teammate.

Pritchard's father stood on the sidelines, surrounded by the Seminole family, as his son continues to recover.

And when the Seminoles charged onto the field, Earl Little Jr. carried Pritchard's jersey—a reminder that while Ethan couldn't be there physically, his presence was.

Coach Norvell spoke about Ethan's love for the game.

Norvell added, "It's a passion, and he loves it just absolutely loves it, and to know that right now it's taken away from him, in a senseless act, and it's something you just don't always know why, but I do believe that god has his hand over Ethan."

Thomas Castilanos added how having Ethan's dad on the sideline was special for the whole team

Castilanos said, "Its a tragedy, and that's something that made us go out there and play for him today. That was one of his things, his dad was on the sideline and locker room and he was with us through this whole process we actually let him break the rock today, a sign of comfort for him. We're praying for Ethan."

On the field, Florida State delivered one of its most dominant performances in recent memory for many longtime Noles fans.

FSU rolled past the Lions, winning big in front of the home crowd.

With a final score of 77-3.

