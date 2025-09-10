Four arrested in Ethan Pritchard shooting, Pritchard's condition unchanged

HAVANA, FL — On Wednesday, Havana Police announced arrests in the shooting of FSU Football Player Ethan Pritchard. They told WTXL ABC 27 that three people had been taken into custody on Wednesday morning. Gadsden County Sheriff's Office told us a fourth person was taken into custody this afternoon.

Pritchard was shot in the head on August 31st while taking his aunt home near the Havana Heights apartments. He's been in the hospital since and is in critical but stable condition.

