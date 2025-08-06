MIDDAY UPDATE: FSU employee charged with battery, FHSAA reviews student eligibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 1) Woman accused of antisemitism charged with battery A viral video, showing a woman using expletives criticizing Israel and supporting Palestine, has been charged with misdemeanor battery. Police have identified the woman as FSU employee Eden Deckerhoff after reviewing video of a situation on the night of July 30 at the Leach Recreational Center.

Courtesy: Leon County Florida State University

2) Gadsden County High coach and players face uncertainty after FHSAA ruling A divided decision from the state’s athletic board has Gadsden County student-athletes caught in the middle, and their season on hold.

3) Debby: The middle of a tropical flurry, one year later With the flurry of hurricanes that has slammed the eastern Big Bend in recent years, it can be easy to overlook one of the weaker storms that slid over the region just one year ago.

Debby started off as a wave of low pressure from the western African coast on July 26, 2024.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather

4) Wednesday's Forecast: With more showers and storms in store for Wednesday, isolated flooding remains the main concern. Meteorologist Jillian Preite tells us as the weak stationary front remains over our area, it continues to provide plenty of moisture for showers and storms to feed from.

First to Know Forecast: Foggy start to the day (08/06/2025)

