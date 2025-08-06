Rain totals continue to add up with more showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With more showers and storms in store for Wednesday, isolated flooding remains the main concern.

As the weak stationary front remains over our area, it continues to provide plenty of moisture for showers and storms to feed off of.

More showers and storms are expected as we move throughout the day Wednesday and the rest of the week.

With the ground already saturated, it won't take much to start some spots of localized flooding.

This doesn't mean there won't be pockets of sunshine. The showers will come in waves, giving times in between for the sun to come out.

The front will begin to move south and fizzle out towards the end of the week, but the rain isn't going anywhere just yet.

A trough will move in which will help showers remain in the picture through the weekend.

