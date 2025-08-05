TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A paperwork dispute has sidelined eight Gadsden County athletes—and their coach is suspended too.



Gadsden County High's football season is in limbo due to a ruling by the FHSAA regarding paperwork issues.

The FHSAA ruled on eight student-athletes' eligibility.

Gadsden County High coach and players face uncertainty after FHSAA ruling

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A divided decision from the state’s athletic board has Gadsden County student-athletes caught in the middle, and their season on hold.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your neighborhood reporter in southwest Tallahassee, with what the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) ruled, who it affects, and what comes next.

The case centers on Form EL12. It's a required document for nontraditional athletes who play for Gadsden County High but attend another school.

Several forms were dated June 23, but FHSAA staff say the document wasn’t even available until July. Parents say they were instructed to use their child’s enrollment date when completing the form.

A routine audit flagged the issue.

Tuesday, the FHSAA board reviewed each of the eight cases, one by one.

For the first two student-athletes, the board voted 4–2 to let them play, but not at Gadsden County High.

For the remaining six students, a motion for a four-game suspension failed. Instead, a second motion passed 4–2. That decision allows those students to play, just not for Gadsden County.

The FHSAA board also suspended Head Coach Russell Ellington. He says he’s disappointed in the ruling but appreciates the support he’s received throughout the process.

“Right now, it’s a detrimental blow to our team. It’s my job to try to keep them going, but right now my focus is on those eight kids, and what do we tell those kids? What do they do? Where do they go from here? The football season starts next week, next Friday. We’re asking eight families to uproot themselves and their kids,” Ellington said.

Superintendent Elijah Key attended the hearing. He said the district will continue to fight for its students.

“Next step is gonna move forward, and with every parent that would like to appeal the process, appeal this hearing outcome, is to appeal. And those parents that want to move on—helping them find a place where their kids are going to be comfortable,” Key said.

As for Coach Ellington, the FHSAA is expected to make a final decision on his status by the end of the month.

In southwest Tallahassee, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

