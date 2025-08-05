Woman accused of antisemitism charged with battery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A viral video, showing a woman using expletives criticizing Israel and supporting Palestine, has been charged with misdemeanor battery.

Police have identified the woman as FSU employee Eden Deckerhoff after reviewing video of a situation on the night of July 30 at the Leach Recreational Center.

According to the arrest report, Deckerhoff hit the victim, an FSU student wearing an IDF ((Israel Defense Forces) shirt, on the shoulder while trying to reach for his smoothie on the table. The victim said he lifted his left arm to protect himself.

The victim recalls what Deckerhoff said, “…she’s like telling me things like you’re part of a mass genocide, and you’re killing people, and I was in shock I didn’t understand what she was saying…she tried kind of like shoving me, and taking the drink and pouring it on my head, but I kind of just pushed her hand away.”

The victim told police “she definitely hate crimed me.” Police asked the student if he wanted to pursue criminal charges and he said he would let them know later.

Deckerhoff told police she was embarrassed but says she didn’t shove him.

Deckerhoff is being charged with misdemeanor battery and not a hate crime. Her arraignment is set for September 18.