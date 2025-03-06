ON THE ROAD: The Impact of Oyster Farming in Wakulla County

Oyster farming plays a significant role in Wakulla County.

It benefits both the local environment and the local economy.

Watch the video to see how one program is making a positive impact on the oyster industry.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I love growing food, and I love growing food for Americans. But most of all, I love helping clean our waterways,” says Cainnon Greg, owner of Pelican Oyster Company. For the past seven years, Greg has been farming oysters, and he emphasizes how his work contributes to the local ecosystem by filtering water.

"The entire time they're growing, oysters are pulling out nitrogen, sequestering carbon, and creating habitats that are now missing in our bay," Greg adds.

Beyond environmental benefits, oyster farming is also contributing to Wakulla County’s economy. Greg shares, “We sell these oysters to some of the best restaurants in the country. Chefs from around the nation come here to taste the oysters and meet the farmers behind them.”

Wakulla Environmental Institute (WEI) has been instrumental in supporting the oyster farming industry, launching an aquaculture program to help grow the industry. Alexis Howard, Instruction and Project Coordinator at WEI, explains, “We created this program as a way to bring oysters back into the environment and only take what we need rather than depleting the natural resources.”

Since the program’s inception in 2013, Howard says the local ecosystem has shown significant improvements. "Not only has the water cleared up, but we’ve also seen an increase in fish, seagrass, and other marine life that depend on oysters," she said. "A healthier environment also means more tourism and economic revenue for the region."

Greg believes the work of oyster farmers goes beyond just rebuilding ecosystems. “We’re bringing back fisheries, and I’m creating a job for myself. We’re helping to rebuild ecosystems while supporting the local economy.”

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Wakulla Environmental Institute and local oyster farmers, oyster populations are being restored, aiding in the preservation of the Gulf Coast ecosystem.

