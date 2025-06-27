ON THE ROAD: WTXL ABC 27 heads to Thomasville on Friday

ON THE ROAD: Tonight, June 27th, WTXL ABC 27 continues our Neighborhood Tour, and this time we're heading to Thomasville.

First to Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse and Maya Sargent will be live in the field for our 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. newscasts. Along with Neighborhood reporter Layan Abu Tarboush, they will be showcasing what makes this place special.

Thomasville Background:

According to the city's website, Thomas County was formed in 1825 after legislation was introduced by Thomas J. Johnson, who is the owner-builder of Pebble Hill Plantation. One year later, on December 22, 1826, a location was established for the new county seat, and they named it Thomasville.

The city and county are believed to have been named for Major General Jett Thomas, who was a member of the State Militia during the War of 1812.

During the 1800s, the city became known as the "Winter Resort of the South" due to its accessibility from the north. Northerners and others started to visit the city for health reasons, and eventually started coming to enjoy hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

Neighborhood reporter Layan Abu Tarboush has been telling the stories of Thomasville for just over a year now since she joined the ABC 27 family in May of 2024. This week, she's highlighted gems like Thomasville’s Big Oak and the only single‑lane bowling alley left in the United States. She also highlighted Southside Community Days and how city leaders are coming together to offer vital resources to those normally overlooked.

WTXL ABC 27 began our ON THE ROAD coverage in 2024. Other cities we have visited have been Valdosta, Wakulla County, Steinhatchee, and Tallahassee.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

