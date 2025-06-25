Southside community day brings vital resources to Thomasville families

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Southside Community Day brought local agencies and resources together to support Thomasville families with food, services, and opportunities—right in their own neighborhood.

Southside Community Day offered free pantry boxes, family services, health info, kids’ activities, and job resources.



The event was held at the Thomasville Community Resource Center, which has served local youth and families for nearly 30 years.



City of Thomasville says the goal is to bridge access gaps in underserved areas and bring support directly to the community.

In communities where transportation, access, and awareness can be barriers

bringing services together under one roof can make all the difference.

I visited the Southside Community Day where they're making it happen.

"Many times across our communities, a lot of people may need the resources, but they may not have the ability to get the transportation or just the know-how of what these resources are available. And so today, at this Southside Community Day, it's a gathering of partners, it's a gathering of nonprofit agencies that are here that have the skillsets and abilities to help impact families and to transform their lives and their children's lives," said Don Simmon, Interim executive director of Thomasville Community Center

Tuesday's event brought together lots of organizations and services everything from healthcare and family support to job opportunities and veterans' advisement.

Having all these resources in one spot makes it easier for neighbors to get help with whatever they need whether it's finding a job, getting health insurance, or just learning about local support.

"We also would partner with Hands on Thomas County and Second Harvest. And we'll be distributing pantry boxes,, to the first 125 families and participants that come by," said Ricky Zambrano, Community Outreach Manager at City of Thomasville

I caught up with some younger folks helping the city organize this event.

They also told me they're here to check out mental health resources and job opportunities; two things they say are really important for their generation.

"So, one thing I would check out is probably the mental health, because I feel like mental health is very important, especially for my generation. We view it as a bad thing or a negative thing, but I think everyone should experience therapy or counseling. So, just being able to be somewhere in that field, I would love to be a part of something like that," said Camille Jones, Intern with the city of Thomasville.

If you missed today, you can join the next community event happening July 25th.

You can follow the City of Thomasville on Facebook to be notified of more details.

