GCSO releases name of double homicide suspect following Thursday night's armed robbery

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the suspect involved in Thursday night's deadly armed robbery into Friday morning's shootout with deputies across different agencies.

GCSO says on February 6th, 44-year-old Dominic Caroway from Avondale, Arizona was responsible for the Robbery and double homicide at the Mobil Gas Station in the Shiloh community.

Following this, Caroway led deputies on a chase until he crashed in Suwannee County, where he shot at law enforcement, injuring a SCSO Deputy.

GCSO says Caroway appears to have committed these crimes by himself. His identification was confirmed by use of biometric identification, AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System), facial recognition technology along with Arizona Dept. Of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division databases.

Sheriff Young stated that the monster got what he deserved after taking the lives of innocent people and injuring 3 others.

Sheriff Young stated that criminal behavior of this nature can send shock waves of fear into a small community like Gadsden. Sheriff Young also stated that no one should or will have to live in fear while living, visiting or working in Gadsden!

Caroway was shot and killed during a shootout with SWAT in Suwannee County on Friday morning, February 7th.

