Law enforcement searched Tallahassee lake for signs of Lori Paige Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department confirmed they conducted a dive search of Lake Esther on the grounds of San Luis Mission Park Tuesday as part of their effort to find 12-year-old Lori Paige. Paige was last seen in Northwest Tallahassee on June 3, 2023.

A spokesperson for TPD said Tuesday's dive operation was a continuation of the grid search conducted in the area on February 20. Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed their dive team assisted in Tuesday's search.

TPD told ABC 27's Channing Frampton nothing related to Paige was found during Tuesday's search. While search teams explored the edge of this lake during their previous grid search, TPD said this is the first time a dive team went into the water in relation to the search for Paige.

As of Tuesday afternoon, TPD said they are still exploring all avenues when it comes to where Paige might be. This is still an open and active investigation.