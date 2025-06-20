Father of murdered child, Lori Paige, dies in custody

Murder suspect Andrew Wiley died in custody, the Leon County Sheriff's office announced, Thursday.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says Andrew Wiley died in jail, Thursday

Wiley had been in custody since April

He was charged with the murder of his daughter, Lori Paige

The Leon County Sheriff's office posted a public notice, Thursday, announcing the death of Andrew Wiley.

Wiley had been in the Leon County Detention center since April, charged with the murder of his daughter, Lori Paige. Paige was 12 years old when the alleged murder occured.

According to LCSO's release, the 36-year-old wiley suffered a medical emergency. He was taken to the medical unit and treated. However, he died at approximately 5:36 p.m.

LCSO says all standard protocols for an in-custody death are being followed.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

