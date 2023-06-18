Teacher pleads for missing runaway to come home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When someone goes missing every minute counts. Margaret Summers, who is a paraprofessional at Griffin Middle School, knows this. That's why she's trying to get the word out about her student 12-year-old Lori Paige.

"I feel like after 14 days there has to be at least one adult who has seen her or has an idea of where she may have gone," said Summers.

Lori is considered a missing runaway, and was last seen on June 3 near the 1200 block of Continental Court, which is close to Ocala Road, and less than a mile away from Mission San Luis.

Rudy Ferguson, Pastor for New Birth Tabernacle of Praise in Griffin Heights, doesn't know Lori personally but he says in his position it's important to help the community anyway he can.

"We ought to be her family, we ought to look for her consistently until she is safe and sound. I think it's going to be coming upon the churches in the neighborhood because that's why we're there. We're in the community not just for spiritual growth but to also be a voice," said Ferguson.

Summers says Lori is a quiet, friendly student who strives to get good grades. She says she's runaway before but she's always been found within a few days.

"I'm hoping that if nothing else that Lori will come to the school. She knows she's safe there, people care about her there and we're in summer school so she can come there any day Monday through Thursday," said Summers.

Pastor Ferguson forwarded Lori's missing person bulletin to the Frontline Pastors Action Council which is made up of about 26 pastors.

"We're going to keep searching, we're going to keep making phone calls, we're going to keep putting her bulletin out there, we're going to keep doing it until she's safe and sound until we have some kind of results," said Ferguson.

Summers says Lori's teachers and friends are concerned, and they're just hoping she'll come back.

"If we can find Lori, we can hopefully find her a mentor so next time she faces struggles she can go to her mentor and not feel like she has to run away," said Summers.

And her message for Lori if she could talk with her now:

"Lori you're a great student and a great kid," said Summers. "There's nothing that you haven't done well enough, just come back."

If you have any information about where Lori is you can call Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.