WATCH VIDEO: 262 days after Lori Paige was last seen, TPD and TFD conducting massive ground search

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Members of the Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee Fire Department are on the grounds of San Luis Mission Park in Northwest Tallahassee. They're searching for Lori Paige, a girl who has been missing for more than 260 days.

The 12-year-old was last seen on June 3, 2023. She was a student at Griffin Middle School. Shortly after she was last seen near the 1200 block of Continental Court, neighbors began organizing for a search effort.

Tuesday morning, TPD told ABC 27's Kendall Brandt there are 90 people conducting a grid search of all 64 acres of park. They said this is the first grid search they've done in the area, but they have searched the area before.

ATVs and chain saws are being used to go through brush on the property. Tuesday's search began around 8:30 a.m.

AnnaLee Drake has been working this case since Paige was declared missing. In early February, Drake told ABC 27, "we have had people come forward with some information but not very many. Any information we brought forward, we investigated to the fullest and it did not lead to her location.”

if you know where Paige is, contact TPD.