WATCH: Police release Donna Adelson arrest video; she's accused in murder of former son-in-law, Dan Markel

MIAMI, Fla. (WTXL) — Police have released the body camera video showing the arrest of Donna Adelson. Donna is accused of working with her son Charlie to hire hit men to kill Dan Markel in Tallahassee in 2014.

Donna Adelson was arrested at the Miami International Airport in November of 2023 just one week after Charlie was convicted of the murder of the FSU law professor.

"She’s innocent and we look forward to proving it at trial," Daniel Rashbaum, attorney for Donna Adelson, told ABC News in a phone call when asked for comment on the newly released arrest footage.

The state attorney's office said at the time of that arrest, Donna was on her way to Vietnam, a country that does not extradite to the U.S. She made her first appearance in a Leon County Court November 21, 2023.

Dan Markel was shot at his home in Betton Hills in 2014.

Meanwhile, Charlie Adelson's legal team has filed to appeal his murder conviction in the death of Dan Markel. In the court document delivered December 31, 2023 it said Adelson, "appeals to the First District Court of Appeal the order of the Court rendered on December 12, 2023. The nature of the order is a final order of judgment and sentence in a criminal case (jury trial)."

Sigfredo Garcia was found guilty of murdering Markel in October 2019, while Luis Rivera pled guilty in 2016 of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal in the death of Markel.

After a mistrial in October 2019, on May 27, 2022 Katherine Magbanua was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder in a retrial for her role in Markel’s death for allegedly being a link between Garcia and Charlie Adelson.

