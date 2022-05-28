Katherine Magbanua found guilty of all charges in murder of Dan Markel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A decision has been reached in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua.

A jury in a Leon County courtroom found Magbanua guilty of first degree murder, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and guilty of solicitation to commit murder Friday night.

Magbanua was charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

She was accused of being a point person between Charles “Charlie” Adelson and Sigfredo Garcia.

Garcia was found guilty in October 2019 for shooting and killing Florida State University law professor Dan Markel outside Markel’s Tallahassee residence in July 2014.

Garcia is serving life in state prison for his role in the murder of Markel.

Markel was the ex-husband of Wendi Adelson. Wendi Adelson is the sister of Charlie Adelson.

Charlie Adelson was arrested in April and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder in the murder of Markel.

Magbanua's initial trial in the murder of Markel ended in a mistrial in October 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled in 30 days.